Synovus Financial Corp Buys 971 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,078,153,000 after purchasing an additional 281,950 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,479,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,134,626,000 after purchasing an additional 92,571 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $876,948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.46. 770,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $119.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.42 and a 200 day moving average of $203.59.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.56.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

