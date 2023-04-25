Synovus Financial Corp Has $15.81 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded down $3.45 on Tuesday, hitting $410.96. The company had a trading volume of 794,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,855. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $404.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $434.03. The stock has a market cap of $309.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

