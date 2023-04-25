Synovus Financial Corp Has $44.87 Million Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,865,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,607 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 2.89% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $44,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWI. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000.

CWI stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.94. 85,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,192. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.57.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

