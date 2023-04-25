Synovus Financial Corp Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.37% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $189,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.83. 9,690,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,603,592. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.75. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

