Synovus Financial Corp Sells 49,480 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,435,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,480 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $99,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.02. 865,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,138,992. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.94. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $35.28.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

