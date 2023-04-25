Synovus Financial Corp Trims Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.7% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $65,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

VIG traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.90. The company had a trading volume of 316,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,593. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.02. The company has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $160.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

