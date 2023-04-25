T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Stock Down 2.8 %

TTOO opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 449.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 440,531 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in T2 Biosystems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 766,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 306,067 shares in the last quarter.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of a proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.