Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.32

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 219243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.90 to C$0.80 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Talon Metals Stock Down 11.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$255.34 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.44.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Talon Metals
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
See Also
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.