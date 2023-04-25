Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.32

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 219243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.90 to C$0.80 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Talon Metals Stock Down 11.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$255.34 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Talon Metals

In other news, Senior Officer Etienne Dinel sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total value of C$123,000.00. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

