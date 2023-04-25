Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 65,740 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,740 shares during the quarter. SEI Investments comprises 3.0% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.74% of SEI Investments worth $57,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 15.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 11.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 9.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $2,277,983.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,905,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,526,808.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $2,277,983.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,905,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,526,808.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $577,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,523 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,946. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,227. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.34. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

