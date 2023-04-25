Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 772 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. MarketAxess makes up approximately 2.3% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.43% of MarketAxess worth $44,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,230,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,305,000 after purchasing an additional 29,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,210,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,231,000 after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in MarketAxess by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,427,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MarketAxess by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,231,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,937,000 after acquiring an additional 38,020 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In related news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,456.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,854 shares of company stock valued at $659,844 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MKTX traded down $5.14 on Tuesday, hitting $315.03. 84,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,033. The business has a 50-day moving average of $359.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.35. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $399.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 0.80.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.30.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

