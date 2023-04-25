Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 145,611 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $31,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 5,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.73. The company had a trading volume of 111,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,641. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $136.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

See Also

