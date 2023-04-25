Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 421 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 927.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSYS Stock Down 2.3 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $7.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.46. 72,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,118. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $307.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.10. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $333.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.