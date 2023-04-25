TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Robert W. Baird

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TASK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TaskUs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.63.

Shares of TASK opened at $12.77 on Friday. TaskUs has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $33.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). TaskUs had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.71 million. On average, analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

