Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.47

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.47 and last traded at $40.46, with a volume of 449784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 5.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $3,613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,358.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 8,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $328,663.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,590.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $3,613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,358.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 384,167 shares of company stock worth $14,042,050. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,728,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,900,000 after buying an additional 205,368 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,226,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,920,000 after purchasing an additional 70,229 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,464,000 after purchasing an additional 285,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,260,000 after purchasing an additional 515,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

