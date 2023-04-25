Teck Resources (TCK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Teck Resources to post earnings of C$1.80 per share for the quarter.
Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.49 billion.
Teck Resources Price Performance
Teck Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Featured Stories
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.