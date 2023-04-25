Teck Resources (TCK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Teck Resources to post earnings of C$1.80 per share for the quarter.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.49 billion.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Featured Stories

