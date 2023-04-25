Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives $34.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDOC. SVB Securities raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teladoc Health news, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 1,384 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $35,098.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teladoc Health news, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $35,098.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,135 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 274.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 104,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDOC stock opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 567.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

Further Reading

