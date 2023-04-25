Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives $34.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.17.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDOC. SVB Securities raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Teladoc Health news, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 1,384 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $35,098.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teladoc Health news, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $35,098.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,135 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health Price Performance
TDOC stock opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.15.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 567.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.
Teladoc Health Company Profile
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.
