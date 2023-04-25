Teladoc Health (TDOC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 567.53%. On average, analysts expect Teladoc Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Teladoc Health Stock Performance
TDOC opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $60.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $345,757,000 after purchasing an additional 78,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,396 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $34,632,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 9,904.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,100,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,170 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,581,000 after purchasing an additional 64,378 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Securities raised Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.35.
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.
