Tenret Co LLC Has $14.68 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Tenret Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 139.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,293 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 14.3% of Tenret Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tenret Co LLC owned 0.21% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $14,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.12. The company had a trading volume of 43,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,512. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $49.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.15.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

