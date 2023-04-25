Tenret Co LLC Purchases 225 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Tenret Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Tenret Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.61. 9,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $209.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

