Terra Trading Down 11.3% This Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, Terra has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market cap of $328.68 million and approximately $28.96 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00004479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006853 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004072 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001501 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 259,613,360 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.