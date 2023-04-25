TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 25th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $188.77 million and $9.85 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00062339 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00039511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00019125 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001190 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,304,213 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,081,386 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.