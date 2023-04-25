Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Robert W. Stallings Acquires 5,000 Shares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.15 per share, with a total value of $260,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,752,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBIO traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,247. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39.

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

