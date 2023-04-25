The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:NTB)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTB traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.77. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $38.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.86 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 37.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,776,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,745,000 after buying an additional 30,298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 466,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,902,000 after buying an additional 231,623 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,638,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile



The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

Further Reading

