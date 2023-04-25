The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Position Reduced by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,953 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,255.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 18,815 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 38,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 73,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.02. 1,886,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,006,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.79. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

