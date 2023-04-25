The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Nova Scotia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 167.9% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.7 %

BNS stock opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $68.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 17.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.774 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

