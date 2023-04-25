The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 0.8% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,801 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after acquiring an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,202,000 after acquiring an additional 373,142 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,731,000 after acquiring an additional 307,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $55,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $341.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,116,302 shares of company stock worth $30,101,191 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

