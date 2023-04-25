The Graph (GRT) Price Down 23.9% This Week

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One The Graph token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. The Graph has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $31.86 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,639,483,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,938,721,203 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

