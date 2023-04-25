The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Insider Sells $1,922,859.00 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $1,922,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,446.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,554,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,709,061. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $163.71. The firm has a market cap of $368.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.31.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,462,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,991,000 after buying an additional 2,197,165 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

