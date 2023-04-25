Tikvah Management LLC Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Tikvah Management LLC increased its position in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,421 shares during the period. CompoSecure accounts for 2.4% of Tikvah Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tikvah Management LLC owned about 1.36% of CompoSecure worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bleichroeder LP increased its stake in CompoSecure by 23.9% in the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,933,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 566,355 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at $1,548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at about $1,506,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at about $835,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 334.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 65,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Stock Down 2.8 %

CompoSecure stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.41. 44,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,894. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $93.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMPO. Compass Point began coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 766,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $4,790,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 315,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 766,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $4,790,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 315,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dixon R. Jr. Doll sold 158,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $989,514.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,353,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,175.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,071,480 shares of company stock valued at $6,694,506 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Profile

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Featured Articles

