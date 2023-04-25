Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Trading Down 15.4%

Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 54,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 612% from the average daily volume of 7,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Tofutti Brands Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Tofutti Brands

(Get Rating)

Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production, and market of non-dairy frozen desserts and other food products. The company was founded by David Mintz in August 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

Featured Stories

