TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.26. 225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

TomTom Stock Up 6.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17.

Get TomTom alerts:

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $141.95 million for the quarter.

About TomTom

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.