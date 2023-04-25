Toncoin (TON) Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.79 billion and $22.23 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $2.28 or 0.00008251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.30011798 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $24,596,147.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

