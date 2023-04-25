Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Investment analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXFGet Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

TORXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $17.45.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

