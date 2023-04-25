Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 19,118 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 91% compared to the typical volume of 10,023 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,294,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,434,803. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

