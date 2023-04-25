TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.49-$3.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.825-$3.885 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion. TransUnion also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.81-$0.83 EPS.

TransUnion Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TRU stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.61. 197,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,805. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $902.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.34 million. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRU. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $439,567.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,927.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,559,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $439,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,927.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,958. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter worth about $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 86.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in TransUnion by 95.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 16.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

