Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.73.

NYSE TRV opened at $179.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.80.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after acquiring an additional 829,918 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $839,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $108,956,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

