Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.04. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Trevena by 10,526.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Trevena by 90.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 146,800 shares during the period.

Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

