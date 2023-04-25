Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st.
Trevena Stock Performance
Shares of TRVN stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.04. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena
Trevena Company Profile
Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.
