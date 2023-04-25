Tribe Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, Tribe has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Tribe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001069 BTC on exchanges. Tribe has a total market cap of $156.07 million and approximately $731,751.39 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tribe

Tribe launched on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,323,065 tokens. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

