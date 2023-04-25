UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,190,000 after acquiring an additional 174,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,449 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,809,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,108,000 after purchasing an additional 129,668 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,901 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kris A. Robbins bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.12 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $166,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kris A. Robbins acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.12 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $119,096.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,503 shares of company stock valued at $847,171 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of UMB Financial stock traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $56.27. 110,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $99.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.84. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.77.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.27 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 25.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $104.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

UMB Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

