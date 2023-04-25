United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 12,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 39,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $17.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,578,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,765. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The company has a market capitalization of $152.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

