UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,962 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.9% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH traded up $6.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $495.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,046. The company has a market cap of $462.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.06. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

