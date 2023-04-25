Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.04

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 1005536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Uniti Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is -545.40%.

In other Uniti Group news, CEO Kenny Gunderman acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $983,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,244.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uniti Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Uniti Group by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

