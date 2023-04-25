Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Trading 2.9% Higher

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) traded up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.49 and last traded at $24.09. 115,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 493,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.
Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 3.17.
Upbound Group, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.
