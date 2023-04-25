Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Raised by Colony Family Offices LLC

Colony Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 149.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tenret Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 108,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 31,459 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,313,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,122,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.31. 2,008,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,367,934. The company has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $44.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average of $39.59.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

