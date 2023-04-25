Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) is University of Maryland Foundation Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

University of Maryland Foundation Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,283 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for about 26.0% of University of Maryland Foundation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. University of Maryland Foundation Inc. owned 0.39% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $22,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,267 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,722,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,087 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2,422.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,334,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,719 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,603,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,522,000 after purchasing an additional 839,591 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 147.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 948,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,486,000 after purchasing an additional 564,895 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.75. 26,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,535. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $70.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.31.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

