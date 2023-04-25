Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,177 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,519. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.94 and its 200-day moving average is $107.27. The firm has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

