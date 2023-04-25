Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 7.0% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $18,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $628,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 116,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,625. The stock has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.21. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

