Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,951 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 54,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 163,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after buying an additional 17,791 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,468,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,561,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 742,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,914,000 after acquiring an additional 95,416 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $76.68. The stock had a trading volume of 315,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,160. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.53. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

