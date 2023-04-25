Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for 1.1% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% during the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 88.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 132.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.72. 18,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,842. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $131.72 and a 12-month high of $169.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.63.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

