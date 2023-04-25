Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.80.

VSTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Verastem alerts:

Institutional Trading of Verastem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Verastem by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 10.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Verastem by 126.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 203,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 113,527 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Verastem by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. Verastem has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.59.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verastem

(Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.